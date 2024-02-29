Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,941 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

