Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile



Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

