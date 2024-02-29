Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

