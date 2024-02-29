Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $143.27 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.