Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

