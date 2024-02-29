Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,143,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

CSGP opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

