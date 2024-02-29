Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,705,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.