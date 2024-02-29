Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

