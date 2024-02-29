Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $315,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.