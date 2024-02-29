Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

