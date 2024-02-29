Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 298 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in VeriSign by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign stock opened at $194.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

