Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,119 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

