Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.