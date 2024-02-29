Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,318 shares of company stock worth $93,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 175.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

