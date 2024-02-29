Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $164.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $166.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

