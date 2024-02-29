Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,875,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $131,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

