MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673,423 shares of company stock valued at $30,658,617 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

