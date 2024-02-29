Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.60. Truist Financial now has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1,514,919 shares.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Nextech Invest Ltd. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after buying an additional 4,657,247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter.
The firm has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
