Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $10.44 on Thursday, reaching $1,254.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,196.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,136.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

