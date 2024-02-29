Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 271,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $51,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.