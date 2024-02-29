Mineral Resources Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MALRY)

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
MALRY opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $61.47.
About Mineral Resources
