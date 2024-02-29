Mizuho Raises Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $7.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $669.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

