Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $97.48 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

