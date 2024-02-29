ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MODV. Jefferies Financial Group cut ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 388.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 394.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 134.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
