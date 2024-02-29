Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

