Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $68.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

