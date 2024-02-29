Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,390 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after buying an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 215,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 18.5 %

NYSE MEG traded up $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 84,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.90. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

