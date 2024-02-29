MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.25.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MLTX stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,497,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,766. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.