Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $230.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.39.

NYSE:ESS opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.82. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

