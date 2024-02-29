Morgan Stanley Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

