Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ONEOK Stock Performance
Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.
ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Wendy’s Walks Cack Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.