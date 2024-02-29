Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

