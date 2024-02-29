Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,970 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

