Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

LLY opened at $757.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

