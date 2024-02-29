Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.