Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.16 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.