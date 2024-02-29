Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,049,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after buying an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,559,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

