Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $701.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $706.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.68. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $749.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

