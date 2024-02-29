Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

