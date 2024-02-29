Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,336,000 after purchasing an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

