Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

