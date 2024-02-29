Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,378.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 1,803,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4,346.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,415,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,383,388 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.