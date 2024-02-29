Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $576,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USXF opened at $43.28 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $904.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

