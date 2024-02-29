Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $316.15 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.38. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

