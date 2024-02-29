Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

