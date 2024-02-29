Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

