Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 129 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $49,002,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

