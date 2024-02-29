Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MBB stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

