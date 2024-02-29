MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 670,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,331 shares of company stock worth $956,289. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

