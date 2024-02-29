MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,845 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Trading Up 0.6 %

Thryv stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

