MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,049 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 352,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 349,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 212,665 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

